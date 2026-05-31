KPop Demon Hunters’ Netflix Record Is Officially Under Threat

It’s no secret thatKPop Demon Hunters has gone from the movie that no one saw coming to one of the biggest animated success stories of all time. At every turn, it’s broken records, won awards, and launched the careers and popularity of everyone involved in its production. No matter your feelings on animated films, it’s impossible to deny that few movies have ever had a run quite like KPop Demon Hunters—which is why this newest viewership information is bad news, as it comes directly after news of the movie potentially breaking a previously unthinkable record.

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There are only 20 days left in the run-up to KPop Demon Hunters becoming the first film to have been in Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched for an entire year—a feat that no other movie or show can claim. This will come on the heels of another incredible milestone: KPop Demon Hunters is the most-watched movie of all time on Netflix—an honor the film earned only months after its release. The bad news? For the first time, the movie has fallen to #10 on the list, leaving it precariously positioned for the three weeks it has left before it can claim the massive win.

Can KPop Demon Hunters Keep Winning?

At this point, the movie has become a cultural phenomenon unlike any that’s come before it—or that was expected when Sony Animation Studios released the film on Netflix. So whether it takes home this win or not, it’s a film that will forever be in the record books. And with a sequel in the works, which is slated for release in 2029, and multiple new releases planned for this year, including a coloring book, a graphic novel, and a platinum-edition art book, the fans are definitely winning.

It took a full 46 weeks for the movie to fall off the charts in the US. But despite that, it’s still holding strong, even if it’s doing so in the #10 spot. And it’s still racking up multiple millions of views per week; and while only time will tell if Huntrix can hold on and take the gold, it seems pretty safe to say that it’s totally capable of breaking this record. For the fans!

Will you have KPop Demon Hunters playing on a loop for the next three weeks to help it break the record? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.