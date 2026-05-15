5 Weirdest Criticisms of KPop Demon Hunters That Still Don’t Make Sense

Even though KPop Demon Hunters proved a near-instant success, there are still many who voice criticism of the movie. 2025 saw the release of KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix, and it quickly became a global sensation. Its musical format — inspired by the eponymous genre — and colorful visuals secured its appeal to young audiences, with its sleek animation style and imaginative narrative capturing the attention of many others. Though there are a few things that don’t quite make sense about KPop Demon Hunters, the movie’s resounding success is thoroughly deserved, as it’s one of the best animated releases for some time.

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It seems inevitable that KPop Demon Hunters will become a huge animated franchise, but there are some who are vocal in their complaints about the movie. Many of these criticisms actually make very little sense when considered carefully, as they can either be rationalized or dismissed entirely. The following are all common issues people voice with KPop Demon Hunters, as well as the reasons why they really don’t work against the movie as much as some might think.

5) Using Formulaic Boy Band/Girl Group Tropes

Perhaps the most bizarre controversy surrounding KPop Demon Hunters is the criticism that the movie leans too heavily on boy band and girl group tropes. Though the dynamic might not be to everyone’s liking, it simply follows a well-established music industry practice that has led to countless successful acts over the years. Levelling criticism at the movie for making use of a real-world idea seems incredibly bizarre when regarded with a little perspective, as it actually helps the movie better feed into its commentary on the nature of the modern music industry.

4) It Celebrates Commercial Idolatry

Another common complaint about KPop Demon Hunters is that its narrative seems to directly feed into the idea that commercial idolatry is not just acceptable, but something to be celebrated. While it’s easy to see how this conclusion could be reached, it really seems an oversimplification and misunderstanding of the movie’s plot. The central theme of the movie is more about identity, truth, and being fearless when it comes to self-expression. While it may be the story of a band attempting to regain their dominance over a global fan base, that really isn’t the point of the movie at all.

3) Supporting Characters Were Underdeveloped

The fact that KPop Demon Hunters doesn’t give too much attention to its supporting characters is something that is often cited as a major problem with the movie. However, it’s really the story of Rumi and Jinu, and it’s perhaps expecting too much for it to have delved into the backstory of each and every supporting character. However, a considerable amount is revealed about the Huntrix girls’ stories, partly negating the complaint anyway. While it’s understandable that audiences wanted even more information about the movie’s various characters, that’s actually a sign of its quality rather than an indication of some inherent failing.

2) Its Narrative Felt Rushed

Upon release, KPop Demon Hunters managed to appeal to a far wider audience than many would have expected, and that perhaps opened it up to greater scrutiny than it deserves. One of the issues often raised is that its narrative felt too short, and that its story was all wrapped up far too hastily. While it does admittedly leave a few questions for KPop Demon Hunters 2 to answer, its tight 95-minute runtime is, simply, because it’s aimed at a young audience. It’s a pretty standard-length movie when considered in that context, and it only leaves a few minor plot threads dangling in the end, which ultimately seems like a win.

1) Its Silly Humor Doesn’t Match Its High-Stakes Story

Perhaps the strangest of all the complaints about KPop Demon Hunters is that its silly sense of humor doesn’t match the dark tone of its story. Again, it’s important to remember that it’s a movie predominantly aimed at a family audience, meaning that keeping things light with moments of levity is incredibly important. After all, if it were simply the bleak tale of musicians fighting an army of demons, it wouldn’t boast the colorful, hopeful charm that ultimately brought it so much success. The humor is a key part of the movie’s identity, and believing that it detracts from a darker tone completely misses the whole point of its inclusion — it’s integral in making KPop Demon Hunters such an enjoyable movie.

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