2 New KPop Demon Hunters Releases Officially Confirmed For 2026

Nearly a year after its initial debut on Netflix, we’re all still utterly obsessed with KPop Demon Hunters—and for good reason. The film is still smashing records left and right as it gears up to become the first movie to remain in Netflix’s Top 10 for a year straight. It’s also brought home an insane number of awards, launched music careers, and paved the way for sequels that are sure to live up to the hype generated by the first movie.

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And now, to keep us tided over until the sequel hits, it looks like we’re getting some additional content in the form of The Art of KPop Demon Hunters: Platinum Edition, which releases on September 8th, as well as KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set, which will come out on November 3rd. The comic set will feature a 700-page graphic novel that draws on the film’s events and includes lyrics from the award-winning soundtrack. And according to Netflix, the boxed set will also include two foldout posters, a holographic-foil slipcase, two paperback volumes with French flaps, and foil-stamped covers.

This New Content is Definitely Worth Holding Out For

Another Demon Hunters book to look forward to is The Art of KPop Demon Hunters: Platinum Edition. Netflix is referring to the Platinum Edition as an authorized backstage tour; it’s set to feature all the details on the behind-the-scenes artistry that went into the film, and will contain more than 500 pieces of concept art, in-progress stills, and final designs—as well as creator commentary (and who doesn’t love creator commentary?).

And last but most certainly not least, on July 14th, Netflix is also dropping an adult coloring book on July 14 for those who want to color the action in themselves. Titled KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Deluxe Coloring Book, it will feature 40 pages worth of scenes from the movie, including some from fan favorite performances. So while we’re (sadly) still a few years out from the sequel, there’s plenty of content coming out to keep fans happy until then—including some shorts, soundtracks, clothing, and more.

What are your thoughts on the extra KPop Demon Hunters content that’s coming out? Will you be getting the comic book and art book? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to keep the conversation going with other fans over at the ComicBook forum.