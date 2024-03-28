Kristen Stewart Says She'll "Never" Do a Marvel Movie, Unless One Director Is Involved

After years of playing Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart certainly has a lot of experience in the world of franchises. While Stewart has largely stayed out of established properties since the 2019 reboot of Charlie's Angels, she has remained a pretty popular fancast for various superhero or genre roles. Stewart addressed those prospects in a recent interview, telling the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that there is a single director who would sway her into the superhero space — Barbie helmer Greta Gerwig.

"It sounds like a f-cking nightmare, actually," Stewart revealed. "But maybe the world changes. If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it."

"I like big movies because I like people to watch them when I'm in them," Stewart said elsewhere in the interview. "The system would have to change. … What ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it."

Would Greta Gerwig Direct a Superhero Movie?

In a 2023 profile with Rolling Stone, Gerwig revealed that she would definitely be open to helming an action or superhero film, as long as the source material and story appeal to her.

"Yes, of course," Gerwig revealed. "It would have to be something I had a feeling for and a relationship to. A well-shot, well-executed action movie is just incredible. It's a dance. I've never done anything like that. But even in a small way, working with the stunt coordinator who did fight choreography on Barbie, he was just fascinating. It was so fun to talk to him."

"I think probably every director has a fantasy baseball league in their head of what movies they want to make," Gerwig added. "There's some movies I'd like to make that require a big canvas. At the same time, I've seen so many directors move between bigger movies and smaller movies: Chloé Zhao doing Nomadland and making Eternals. Or Steven Soderbergh, or even my weekend buddy Chris Nolan. He made the Dark Knight trilogy – and they're wonderful – and then made The Prestige, which is not a tiny movie, but it is also not the same thing. I want to play in lots of different worlds. That's the goal."

Is Twilight Getting a Reboot?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that The Twilight Saga is being reimagined as an animated series, with Lionsgate hoping to shop the project out to a network or streamer. It is unclear at this point if the Twilight animated series will be a full reboot of Stephanie Meyer's source material, which was already turned into a five-film saga, or will be an offshoot set within the same universe. Meyer is "expected to be involved in the television adaptation," which does not currently have a showrunner or any cast and crew announced. Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig will serve as executive producers on the Twilight series.

"We're going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there'll be a lot of interest in that," Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns explained.