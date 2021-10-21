The Batman: Kristen Stewart Addresses Fan Campaign to Play Joker in Robert Pattinson’s Sequel

DC FanDome happened last weekend, and fans were especially thrilled about the new trailer for The Batman. The highly-anticipated movie is set to star Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. It’s probably safe to assume that Matt Reeves’ movie will eventually get a sequel, which has people fan-casting the Joker. Many names have been thrown around, and a lot of people have suggested Kristen Stewart in the hopes of a Twilight reunion. During a recent interview with Variety, Stewart addressed the fan-cast.

“I love the energy behind that,” Stewart explained. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.” When asked if that was a definite definitive “no,” Stewart replied, “Not ‘no,’ but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

Stewart may not be showing up in any DC movies in the near future, but the actor does currently have a lot of Oscar buzz thanks to her upcoming movie Spencer in which she plays Princess Diana. The film was helmed by Pablo Larraín, who also directed Jackie, and is set to hit theaters on November 5th.

As for The Batman, the recent DC FanDome panel featured appearances by Reeves, Pattinson, and Kravitz.

“I felt that we’d seen lots of origin stories,” Reeves said during his virtual appearance at DC FanDome. “We’d seen things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it the way that Year One does to come right into a young Batman. Not be an origin tale, but refer to his origins and shake him to his core.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” the filmmaker previously told THR. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4, 2022.