Kristen Stewart Reveals Why Guy Fieri Won't Officiate Her Wedding

Back in 2021, Kristen Stewart was making headlines for her Oscar-nominated role in Spencer, but that's not all the internet was talking about when it came to the Twilight alum. Stewart got engaged to her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. During an appearance on The Today Show, the hosts surprised Stewart with a message from Guy Fieri. Stewart previously said, "It would be kind of cool if Guy Fieri maybe officiated," and Fieri replied, "I'm all in!" While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, Stewart shared an update about her wedding and revealed that Fieri probably won't be officiating after all.

"[Fieri's team] reached out and were like, 'You know, we are down for this.' And I was like, 'Me too, but also I'm bad at planning stuff, so I'll hit you up soon.' I think we'll probably just marry each other and then call Guy and say, 'You were here in spirit, babe.'"

"We have a lot of similar fashion sense and hair," Stewart added when asked why she originally wanted Fieri to officiate. "Also, I think he just seems like a really nice dude and he marries a lot of queer people. I think his sister is one of us. Yeah, I think he officiates a lot of them, so I heard that and I was like 'Guy, my guy? Are you kidding me?'"

Kristen Stewart To Make Directorial Debut:

Last year, it was confirmed that Stewart would be directing The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2017 memoir of the same name. The film is set to star Imogen Poots and is expected to follow "a young woman who finds her voice through the written word and her salvation as a swimmer – ultimately becoming a triumphant teacher, mother, and a singular modern writer."

"Lidia's memoir honors corporeal experience, radically," Stewart told Deadline. "To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means … is that it absolutely must be a film. This project has been cooking for five years with the help of Scott Free, whom I could not be more privileged to have as partners and friends. Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia's life. She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her."

"Ridley [Scott] and I are delighted to be working with Kristen again, this time on her feature directorial debut, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's extraordinary memoir," producer Michael Pruss shared. "Just as we have seen in Kristen's short films as a director, I have no doubt that she will bring that same level of style, uniqueness, and fearless emotionality to The Chronology of Water. Furthermore, to have the opportunity to work with Imogen — who is tailor-made for the lead role — is incredibly exciting. The combination of their talents will no doubt produce something exquisite for film audiences worldwide."

Stay tuned fore more updates about Kristen Stewarts upcoming projects.