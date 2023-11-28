Adam Sandler's Leo Delivers Biggest Animated Movie Debut for Netflix
Starring Adam Sandler as an aging lizard, Leo is the latest animated hit for Netflix.
The Sandman is back with another Netflix movie and, unsurprisingly, he has another popular title on his hands. Adam Sandler stars in the animated family comedy Leo as an aging lizard who has spent his entire life in a classroom terrarium, only to panic when he realizes he may not have as much time left as he expected. The film, which debuted the day before Thanksgiving, has set a new mark for Netflix, delivering the streamer's biggest debut for an animated movie.
Tuesday saw the release of the latest weekly Netflix Top 10 streaming numbers, which reveal the biggest movies and TV shows from the week of November 20th to November 26th. Leo topped the movie charts with a whopping 34.6 million views in its first six days on the service.
With nearly 62 million hours viewed, Leo is now the most-watched animated Netflix movie in its opening frame, which follows the trend of other successful Adam Sandler/Netflix collaborations.
Nearly a week after its debut, Leo is still the top movie on the service in the United States. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Leo ahead of the rest of the pack. You can check out a full rundown of Tuesdays list below!
1. Leo
"Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of an elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet."prevnext
2. Best. Christmas. Ever!
"After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie's life is too good to be true."prevnext
3. Dampyr
"In the war-torn Balkans of the 1990s, a human with vampire blood harnesses his powers to confront a mighty entity threatening both mortals and immortals."prevnext
4. Frybread Face and Me
"A Navajo boy from San Diego experiences a cultural awakening when he spends summer vacation with his precocious cousin and their relatives on the rez."prevnext
5. Lone Survivor
"In the mountains of Afghanistan, a Navy SEAL fights for survival after his team's top-secret mission is compromised. Based on a true story."prevnext
6. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."prevnext
7. Last Call for Istanbul
"A chance meeting at the airport leads two married people to an unforgettable night full of excitement, desire, and temptation in New York City."prevnext
8. Trolls
"When their fellow Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens, upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embark on the adventure of a lifetime."prevnext
9. The Killer
"After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn't personal."prevnext
10. The Christmas Chronicles
"After accidentally crashing Santa's sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick."prev