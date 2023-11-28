Adam Sandler's Leo Delivers Biggest Animated Movie Debut for Netflix

The Sandman is back with another Netflix movie and, unsurprisingly, he has another popular title on his hands. Adam Sandler stars in the animated family comedy Leo as an aging lizard who has spent his entire life in a classroom terrarium, only to panic when he realizes he may not have as much time left as he expected. The film, which debuted the day before Thanksgiving, has set a new mark for Netflix, delivering the streamer's biggest debut for an animated movie.

Tuesday saw the release of the latest weekly Netflix Top 10 streaming numbers, which reveal the biggest movies and TV shows from the week of November 20th to November 26th. Leo topped the movie charts with a whopping 34.6 million views in its first six days on the service.

With nearly 62 million hours viewed, Leo is now the most-watched animated Netflix movie in its opening frame, which follows the trend of other successful Adam Sandler/Netflix collaborations.

Nearly a week after its debut, Leo is still the top movie on the service in the United States. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Leo ahead of the rest of the pack. You can check out a full rundown of Tuesdays list below!