Liam Neeson Reportedly Cancels Appearance on ‘The Late Show’

The controversy surrounding Liam Neeson‘s racist remarks doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

According to a new report from The Wrap, Neeson has canceled his scheduled appearance on an upcoming episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Neeson was scheduled to appear on the Friday February 8th episode to promote his movie, Cold Pursuit. The Wife‘s Glenn Close will reportedly appear in his place.

This comes after Neeson came under fire earlier this week, when he detailed a story about wanting to seek revenge on a black man, after a female loved one alleged she was raped. As Neeson detailed, he’d walked the streets with a weapon, hoping to find the man in question. While Neeson has argued that he’s since atoned for those actions, some are still upset by the nature of the comments.

“I remembered an incident nearly 40 years ago, where a very dear friend of mine was brutally raped,” Neeson said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “I was out of the country and when I came back she told me about this. And she handled the situation, herself and the rapist, incredibly bravely, I have to say that. But I had never felt this feeling before, which was a primal urge to lash out. I asked her, ‘Did you know the person?’ ‘No.’ ‘His race?’ She said he was a black man. I thought, ‘OK.’ And after that, there were some nights I went out deliberately into black areas in the city looking to be set upon, so I could unleash physical violence. And I did it, I’d say maybe four or five times, until I caught myself on and it really shocked me, this primal urge I had. It shocked me and it hurt me. I did seek help, I went to a priest who heard my confession, I was reared a Catholic. I had two very, very good friends that I talked to. And, believe it or not, power walking. Two hours every day.”

“I’m not racist. This was nearly 40 years ago,” Neeson continued. “I was brought up in the north of Ireland and brought up in ‘The Troubles,’ the ’60s, ’70s, and early ’80s… There was a war going on in the north of Ireland and I had acquaintances who were involved in The Troubles, the bigotry. One Catholic would be killed, the next day a Protestant would be killed. One Catholic pub would be bombed, the next day a Protestant pub would be bombed. I grew up around that, but I was never a part of it.”

