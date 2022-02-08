Zurg Appearance In Lightyear Trailer Has Fans Loving It

Emperor Zurg made a surprise appearance during the Lightyear trailer that released this morning. Chris Evans’ upcoming feature had the fans overjoyed on social media. Not a lot of people knew what to expect from the Captain America star stepping into the role of Buzz Lightyear. However, once the background lore details from Toy Story and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command start trickling in, there’s room for celebration. Zurg is the sworn enemy of the character, and it only makes sense to have him pop up in some capacity along the way. Director Angus Young has cheekily alluded to his presence in previous interviews about the movie. Lightyear seems poised to be a crowd-pleaser upon release and this latest trailer really hit that vibe home. Check out the villain for yourself down below.

Evans wrote on Twitter when the first clip dropped, “I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind”

