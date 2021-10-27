Chris Evans On Lightyear Trailer: “I’m Covered In Goosebumps”

Chris Evans has “goosebumps” over the Lightyear trailer that was released today. The Captain America actor is starring in the Pixar film scheduled for release in 2022. A lot of fans are excited to see what Disney is plotting for the Toy Story spinoff. Most of them were completely caught off-guard when the movie was announced last year during Disney’s Investor Day. After all, a movie about the real-life Space Ranger that inspired the toy that we all know and love is a bit much to handle. Lightyear‘s trailer goes a long way to making that short description make sense. As Evans pointed out on social media, the song choice in the clip is doing some heavy lifting in getting the audience to that place of wonder. Some of the audience is still skeptical, but the clip did a ton to win over the vast majority of viewers on social media. Evans and the creative team hope they can carry that positive momentum into 2022.

Evans wrote, “I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ChrisEvans/status/1453349886871625733?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep,” the beloved MCU added in a separate statement. “I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Here’s what Pixar is saying about Lightyear:

“To infinity and … Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. Chris Evans lends his voice to Buzz. Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane helms “Lightyear.” Galyn Susman produces.”

What Pixar spinoff would you like to see next? Let us know down in the comments!