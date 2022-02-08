Lightyear Reveals Brand New Poster





Lightyear has a brand new poster this morning that shows off the Space Ranger. Pixar fans got quite a surprise this morning as Disney dropped another trailer for the upcoming movie. This clip did more to establish Chris Evans’ version of the character and his mission to unfamiliar planets. His small cat sidekick played by Peter Sohn also got a lot of screen time too. Lightyear seems poised to hit both the action-adventure tone and the comedy that a lot of family films use as well. However, as the poster leans toward, there is a bit of an ominous presence somewhere in the film. Buzz might have a robot cat chirping away at certain moments, but there are some things he’s going to have to face alone. The background of the poster shows off some very impressive architecture. In the trailer, you get a feel for this sandy planet and the nice people trying to help Buzz return home. Check out the new image for yourself down below.

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” director Angus MacLane explained. “In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Previously, the director spoke to Fandago about how this movie fits in with the larger Toy Story ethos.

“There’s a core idea about Buzz that we noticed when we really drilled down looking at all of the Toy Story movies: That Buzz has a disagreement over the nature of reality,” MacLane told the outlet. “In the first Toy Story, he believes he’s a space ranger when Woody says he’s a toy. In the second movie, they had to bring in another Buzz Lightyear to kick jumpstart that again. And he had to convince his other self that HE was a toy. And there’s Spanish Buzz in [Toy Story 3], and then the inner monologue in [Toy Story 4]. That was a bedrock for something we knew we needed to pay off.”

Disney described Lightyear:

“A new trailer blasts off this morning for Disney and Pixar’s original sci-fi action-adventure “Lightyear.” Releasing June 17, 2022, the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure. “

