Disney Releases New Lightyear Trailer

Lightyear got another trailer from Pixar this morning. The new clip sees Buzz preparing for his big space flight. It seems like this animated movie will be as comedic as expected of these family movies. Chris Evans’ version of the Space Ranger takes shape as he gets used to some alien surroundings. Also of note would be Lightyear’s new companion, a robot cat that will also end up being comedic relief played by Peter Sohn.

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” said director Angus MacLane. “In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Previously, the director spoke to Collider about his choice to bring Chris Evans in to play the iconic character.

“I wanted the film to have like a gravitas to it and a seriousness to it, but also have an actor who could bring comedy with that seriousness. He was really the first and only choice. I didn’t have a number two,” MacLane said “It was very clear from the get-go. It was like, ‘If you were gonna make a legitimate sci-fi film about Buzz Lightyear, who would you get? Well, Chris Evans.’”

“You need someone that has that star power. If it had to be live-action, who would do it? He can do both. Although that chin would be so weird in live-action,” he added. “You could never get around that. But he was the first choice and he’s been such an amazing partner. He totally got the material right away and felt the sense of responsibility to figure out the translation to the character, for this larger context of this sci-fi movie and really deliver on it. He’s just been a wonderful creative partner in the whole process.”

Disney says of the latest clip:

“A new trailer blasts off this morning for Disney and Pixar’s original sci-fi action-adventure “Lightyear.” Releasing June 17, 2022, the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure. “

