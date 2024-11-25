Disney’s Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Teaser Unleashes an Adorably Destructive Stitch

Stitch is cute and fluffy in CGI. Walt Disney Pictures has released the first teaser for its live-action Lilo & Stitch remake, and it shows Stitch, a.k.a. Experiment 626 (voiced by Chris Sanders), doing what he was made to do: Destroy everything he touches. The little monster was designed by self-professed evil genius Dr. Jumba Jookiba (Zach Galifianakis) to be an instinct-driven destroyer, so the new teaser features Stitch wreaking havoc on the otherwise beautiful beaches of Kauai, Hawaii, like a dog-sized Godzilla.

Watch the just-released Lilo & Stitch teaser trailer below.

The live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated movie is the funny and touching story of a lonely little Hawaiian girl, Lilo (newcomer Maia Kealoha), who adopts the illegal genetic alien experiment after the fugitive escapes to Earth and is mistaken for puppy. As Lilo’s “shelter dog” is pursued by forces from Earth and space — CIA Agent-turned-social worker Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance) and the United Galactic Federation overseen by the Grand Councilwoman (Hannah Waddingham) — Stitch comes to find purpose as he helps mend Lilo’s broken ohana.

The cast of the new movie includes Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Lilo’s protective older sister and guardian, Nani; Billy Magnussen as UGF Agent Pleakley; Kaipo Dudoit as surfer David; and Tia Carrere (voice of the original Nani) as social worker Mrs. Kekoa.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs the remake from Disney and Rideback’s Dan Lin (the live-action Aladdin) and Jonathan Eirich (Haunted Mansion).

“I love [the original animated] movie so much. I will work my a— off to get it right and to make a great live-action movie out of it,” Camp previously told Nerdist. The director went on to add that Stitch’s arc — which culminates with the blue-furred destroyer realizing that his newfound family is “little and broken, but still good” — is “one of the most profound, moving lines in the history of cinema.”

The original animated movie was directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois and featured the voices of Sanders as Stitch, Daveigh Chase as Lilo, Carrere as Nani, Ving Rhames as Cobra Bubbles, David Ogden Stiers as Jumba, Kevin McDonald as Pleakley, Jason Scott Lee as David Kawena, Zoe Caldwell as the Grand Councilwoman, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Captain Gantu.

In addition to Lilo & Stitch, Disney’s upcoming live-action remakes include the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White in 2025 and the Dwayne Johnson-starring Moana remake in 2026. Disney is also planning re-imaginings of 1942’s Bambi, 1970’s The Aristocats, 1973’s Robin Hood, and 1997’s Hercules.

Lilo & Stitch smashes into theaters May 23, 2025.