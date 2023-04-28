Loki Actor Reveals They Play a Surprising Role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final installment in James Gunn's cosmic Marvel franchise, includes a surprising guest role from a Loki cast member. This week brought the red carpet premiere for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with the film hitting theaters nationwide next week on May 5th. Tons of actors made their way to the big event, including legendary voice actress Tara Strong, who voices Miss Minutes on Loki. While Miss Minutes does not make an animated appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Strong did confirm that she does have a role in the film, though she's keeping that hush-hush.

Loki actress Tara Strong spoke to Marvel (via The Direct) at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere where she joked about having to "prune" fans if she were to give away her big Guardians reveal. When asked why she was attending the red carpet premiere, Tara Strong replied, "Well, I might be in it... It's not Miss Minutes. I can't say who it is, or... I could, but then I'd have to prune you... I'm going to turn back time with Miss Minutes."

She then spoke about her history working with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn. "I've known James for a very long time. We did a video game together many, many years ago called Lollipop Chainsaw," she said. "Actually, Michael Rosenbaum was in it, too... I have a lot of great memories of [Gunn], so it was wonderful to see James in the studio again when I came into do my thing, and then just to see him again."

New Guardians of the Galaxy Team Steps Up After Vol. 3

"Are you ready for one last ride?" Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) asks his team of intergalactic outlaws in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It may be the final tour for these Guardians — Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) — but the Marvel Studios franchise is expected to continue on after director James Gunn's trilogy ender hits theaters on May 5th. According to Gunn, who now heads DC Studios: Vol. 3 will be "the last time people will see this team of Guardians."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn confirmed that Vol. 3 hints at a future for the Guardians in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but with a different lineup. It's a spoiler to reveal who will stay and who will go (to borrow from The Clash), but Bautista and Saldana have said they will not be returning to the MCU. "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians," Saldana told THR. "It is the end for me, for Gamora."

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn confirmed last year. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be." Gunn added, "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens on May 5th.