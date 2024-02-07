Jason Momoa is on the roam again. Ahead of the documentary series releasing its remaining two episodes on February 8, Max on Wednesday announced that it has renewed new series On the Roam for season 2. The eight-episode cinematic docu-series follows the Aquaman star as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship alongside his ohana, artists, and a team of builders and Roamers. The series premiered on January 18 and has released two episodes weekly through the Feb. 8 first season finale.

"It's an absolute honor to work with Warner Bros. Discovery and Max on another season of On the Roam; it's a dream come true," said Momoa, who serves as host, creator, co-director, and executive producer. "I put my heart and soul into this show, and I am thrilled to dive back into the untamed beauty of On the Roam for another season — it will be an extraordinary adventure!"

Added Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, Late Night, & Specials, "We're so happy to be going On the Roam with Jason for another season. His passion shines through in every episode, and the joy he gets from introducing us to these amazing artisans is infectious. It's such a beautifully crafted series, and we hope that it inspires audiences to discover their own passions."

On the Roam season 1 has so far featured renowned photographer Todd Hido, artisan gear head Jeremiah Armenta, motorcycle builder Max Schaaf of 4Q Conditioning, and Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash. Brian Mendoza, who directed Momoa's Sweet Girl and his Max reality competition series The Climb, serves as executive producer with Kyle Wheeler (Deadliest Catch, Downey's Dream Cars); James Mendoza (Momoa's Braven and Road to Paloma) is the producer and Paris Herbert-Taylor is co-producer.

In January, Momoa told Entertainment Tonight he "[doesn't] even have a home right now" as he's been on the road documenting his nomadic adventures in On the Roam. He'll next shoot another project for Warner Bros. Discovery: the live-action Minecraft movie from Warner Bros.

"I live on the road. So, I'm down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it," Momoa said of the video game adaptation that also stars Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), and Kate McKinnon (Barbie).

"I'm always in these weird places. You're gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They're like, 'What the hell are you doing in our hometown?' I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it," Momoa continued. "These are the things I really want to do, and hopefully by doing that and creating something and passing it on to charity. I'm like, 'Wow, this feels good.' I'm doing what I want to do."



On the Roam season 1 is now streaming on Max.