‘Lord of the Rings’ Fans Petition to Turn San Francisco Building into the Eye of Sauron

It’s Halloween, which means it’s time for costumes, candy, and celebrating a demonic entity hellbent on enslaving all living things across the planet. And is there any demonic entity better than Sauron?

Some Lord of the Rings fans know the truth and are trying to get the city of San Francisco to light up the Salesforce Tower to look like the Eye of Sauron on the night of Halloween.

A petition on Change.org was started a group called The Fellowship is nearing its goal of 10,000 signatures, pushing for the Salesforce Tower to be decorated as the beacon of evil in the Lord of the Rings saga. And they make a pretty good sales pitch:

“We believe in the power of the internet as a gathering place for people to share ideas and affect real world change,” the campaign begins with. “Our goal is to create a breath of creatively fresh air amid an otherwise barren political landscape.”

Hilariously, the petition does not even mention J. R. R. Tolkien or his works which have inspired multiple movies and won countless awards. Instead, it attempts to appeal to the building owner’s sense of respect of the arts.

“We invite the organization who has redefined the San Francisco skyline and, in the process, contributed to small and large business worldwide, to stand not only as a beacon for capitalist pursuit but to tip their hat to the people, culture, and community of this great city. A city built on creativity, exploration, and burning self-expression.

“We invite the organization to fly a flag for all who dare to dream, uniting the districts, strengthening the ties, and fortifying the bridges by lighting an LED fire atop this sanctuary city. In the process embracing a fun, artistic, and timely show of creativity that the whole city can enjoy – for one night only.”

We’ll see if Boston Properties decides to uphold the wishes of the people, as the campaign seems to be picking up steam. If you want to sign it, click the link up top and you can support a very ridiculous idea though the Change.org petition.