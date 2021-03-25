The Lord of the Rings Trilogy to Be Re-Released in China

✖

In honor of the 20th anniversary of its initial debut and to celebrate its recent restoration, The Lord of the Rings trilogy will be re-released in China. The releases will include 4K, 3D, and Imax versions of the endeavor, with the releases kicking off with The Fellowship of the Rings on April 4th, followed by The Two Towers on April 16th, and ending with The Return of the King on April 23rd. As noted by Variety, when the trilogy originally landed in theaters in China back in 2002, it was met with underwhelming responses, though the fantasy series has increased in popularity over the years, with this re-release potentially set to be a major event for movie fans.

Another difference between this release and the original run of The Lord of the Rings trilogy is the significance of the Chinese box office, as a recent re-release of Avatar saw the James Cameron film earn enough to take back the top spot at the all-time box office, dethroning Avengers: Endgame after its nearly two-year reign.

Audiences in China aren't the only ones who will get to check out the fantasy series on the big screen in the coming weeks, as anniversary screenings and even virtual reunions of the original cast will unfold on the big screen starting on March 25th at select theaters, thanks to the Alamo Drafthouse.

Per press release, "A full year after the world changed, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is bringing together Middle-earth’s finest to celebrate and support local cinemas across the world. For three consecutive weeks beginning March 25th with The Fellowship of the Ring, cast members from the cast of The Lord of the Rings trilogy will come together for conversations celebrating the 20th anniversary of these monumental films. Participating talents include Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Peter Jackson, Ian McKellen, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler, and Elijah Wood. Each will be moderated by Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show on CBS and a noted 'Ring Nut.'"

The schedule of events is as follows:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – beginning March 25th

Featuring Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Elijah Wood.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – beginning April 1st

Featuring Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, and Liv Tyler.

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King – beginning April 8th

Featuring Peter Jackson, Ian McKellen, and Andy Serkis.

Amazon Studios is currently developing a TV series inspired by the franchise.