Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV Series Recasts Actor After Completing Pilot

Production on Amazon Studios' The Lord of the Rings TV series has hit a bit of a speedbump, as actor Tom Budge took to Instagram to confirm that, after having filmed initial episodes for the series, the studio has opted to recast his role. The actor didn't reveal the part he was playing in the series nor did he detail the reason for his departure, yet he did note that the project wanted to go "another direction" with the character. It's unknown how large a role his character played in the series and who will take over the acting duties, nor how much this will impact the overall production.

"Hello loves, It is with great sadness that I am writing to tell you I have departed Amazon's Lord Of The Rings television series," Budge shared on Instagram. "After recently seeing the first episodes shot over the last year Amazon has decided to go in another direction with the character I was portraying... I must thank the creative team for their encouragement towards trying something that I believed was new, exciting, and beautiful. And I sincerely thank the extraordinary cast and crew for their love, support, and friendship over what has been a very difficult and unusual experience. Alas, some things just cannot be. Destiny my mother, I thank thee."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Budge (@tombudgeofecal)

The new series is described, "Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

