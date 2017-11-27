‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Blu-ray Collections Hit All-Time Low Prices

If you paid anywhere near $100 or more for The Lord of the Rings and/or The Hobbit extended edition Blu-ray sets, avert your eyes now for the current prices might cause you physical pain. For everyone else - get ready to score the ultimate deal.

For Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit extended edition Blu-ray sets for all-time low prices. How low? Like $25.99 for LOTR and $38.49 for The Hobbit low. You can order them both here while supplies last.

Keep in mind that these extended editions throw in everything but the Bag End kitchen sink, so this a pretty spectacular opportunity. Grab them while you can!