Dylan O'Brien's Love and Monsters Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

Paramount's Love and Monsters is one of the most well-received sci-fi features of the year. Receiving a direct-to-premium VOD over the weekend, the Dylan O'Brien and Jessica Henwick-starring feature is now Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a stellar 91-percent Fresh rating. While a few horror flicks — like La Llorona and Saint Maud — have a near-perfect score, other genre features like Birds of Prey (78-percent) and Sonic the Hedgehog (63-percent) settle with a substantially lower Tomatometer compared to the post-apocalyptic creature feature.

The movie features O'Brien and Henwick as they make through their world where radioactive monsters reign supreme. In a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis earlier this month, the duo spoke to how it was acting in a such a CGI-intensive feature.

"It was like to take a reference sometimes, like it would obviously never be there when we were shooting, but it was hilarious that it even existed, but that whole set was real," he explained. "Like they made that whole beach set so the environment was totally practical. I remember being on the beach and literally like mapping out like my fight with this crab or like where it would hit and how I would this whole like backing up sequence just all like making it up on the spot, okay like first it sweeps my legs and then I can roll over as it comes down like this and then I'll scurry up and then it'll knock over that house thing and like all just doing it to nothing, so much fun."

"You have like this dog around, two of them actually, there was two Hero and Dodge," O'Brien added. "It's actually incredible how often I emotionally leaned on these dogs, like I would just go and roll on the ground so that whenever I was like tired or something and they would just lick my face. There's also something like super incredible about how they're not like allowed to, this is terrible because I loved this so much, but they're not like allowed to like interact with anyone, but me. Most of the time unless it's a day where they have to focus on interacting with another actor, then I have to like take the day staying away from them which was awful! There were days where like Ariana [Greenblatt] for a few hours could be the only one cuddling with the dogs and I was like, 'I'm gonna kill her!'"

Love and Monsters is now available wherever digital movies are sold.

Have you seen the flick yet? If so, let us know what you thought of it in the comments section!