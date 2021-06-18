Luca: Pixar Unveils Collector's Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Details Available at Walmart (Exclusive)

✖

Pixar's latest exciting adventure Luca was originally slated to land in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of movie theaters around the globe, the film was instead unveiled on Disney+. While the film's release also came with a handful of special features about the making of the movie, Luca will still be receiving a physical media release, jam-packed with supplemental materials for fans to immerse themselves even more fully in the experience. Fans who grab a copy of the film at Walmart will be able to snag the 4K Ultimate Collector’s Edition, which includes an exclusive e-book, allowing viewers to read along with the story as it unfolds on-screen. Luca hits Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 3rd.

Set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s Luca is a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer. Luca shares his amazing adventures with his friend Alberto, but their fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: they’re sea monsters from a world below the water’s surface.

Bonus features on the film's home video release are as follows (bonus features vary by product and retailer):

Our Italian Inspiration – Experience the joy of discovery as Pixar artists travel to Cinque Terre, Italy, to absorb the beauty and culture of the coastal region which inspired the characters and the quintessential Italian backdrop of Luca.

Secretly A Sea Monster – Explore the artistry and technical innovation of Luca's transformation from sea monster to human, and how the theme of transformation is central to the emotional journey of the main characters.

Best Friends – Best friends can challenge us, inspire us, annoy us, and encourage us. The cast and crew of Luca share their own stories about how besties influenced their lives, and how those experiences informed the creation of screen pals Luca, Alberto, and Giulia.

Deleted Scenes Introduction – Director Enrico Casarosa introduces scenes not included in the final version of Luca. Starfish Hunt (Alternate Opening) – Luca explores the shore and the sea, gathering mussels and starfish, in this serene alternate opening to the film. Isola Del Mare (Alternate Opening) – Luca welcomes viewers to the quiet island he calls home. Festa Del Mare – The boys go to a festival filled with fun...and danger. Here Comes Giulia – Giulia explores Isola Del Mare, where she meets Luca and Alberto, and asks so many questions. Gelato Trouble – Giulia offers to treat Luca and Alberto to something called "gelato." Sea Monster Cannery – Luca dreams about a magical place filled with Vespas and gelato, but things aren't quite what they seem.



(Photo: Pixar)

You can grab Luca Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 3rd.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.