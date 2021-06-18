Disney and Pixar's Luca Getting 4K and Blu-ray Release This Summer

✖

Even though Disney made the decision to release Pixar's Luca directly onto the Disney+ streaming service, free of charge for subscribers, the company is still giving the acclaimed new film a full home release. Luca is getting released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms, which should excite fans of the film. Even more exciting, however, is that Luca's home release is just around the corner.

On Thursday, Disney revealed the full details of Luca's home release, announcing that the movie will arrive on physical discs and digital platforms on August 3rd, just about two months after its debut on Disney+.

The home release of Luca will come with a bunch of special features, including a few featurettes about the making of the film, some deleted scenes, and two alternate openings.

You can check out the full list of Luca's special features below.

Our Italian Inspiration – Experience the joy of discovery as Pixar artists travel to Cinque Terre, Italy, to absorb the beauty and culture of the coastal region which inspired the characters and the quintessential Italian backdrop of Luca.

Secretly A Sea Monster – Explore the artistry and technical innovation of Luca's transformation from sea monster to human, and how the theme of transformation is central to the emotional journey of the main characters.

Best Friends – Best friends can challenge us, inspire us, annoy us, and encourage us. The cast and crew of Luca share their own stories about how besties influenced their lives, and how those experiences informed the creation of screen pals Luca, Alberto and Giulia.

Deleted Scenes Introduction – Director Enrico Casarosa introduces scenes not included in the final version of Luca. Starfish Hunt (Alternate Opening) – Luca explores the shore and the sea, gathering mussels and starfish, in this serene alternate opening to the film. Isola Del Mare (Alternate Opening) – Luca welcomes viewers to the quiet island he calls home. Festa Del Mare – The boys go to a festival filled with fun ... and danger. Here Comes Giulia – Giulia explores Isola Del Mare, where she meets Luca and Alberto, and asks so many questions. Gelato Trouble – Giulia offers to treat Luca and Alberto to something called “gelato.” Sea Monster Cannery – Luca dreams about a magical place filled with Vespas and gelato, but things aren't quite what they seem.



Are you excited for Luca to get a full home release? Will you be picking up a copy to add to your collection? Let us know in the comments!