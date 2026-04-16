Luke Skywalker’s “Blue Milk” Returns For Star Wars Day 2026 Alongside $5,000 Sweepstake

Luke Skywalker’s “Blue Milk” is officially returning as part of this year’s Star Wars Day. When George Lucas created Star Wars, he wanted the galaxy to feel alien yet immersive. He paid attention to the details, with locations like Mos Eisley and ships like the Millennium Falcon feeling so very “lived-in.” Meanwhile, Lucas also made subtle changes to real-world elements, even giving Luke Skywalker a surprising drink: blue milk.

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TruMoo, the farmer-owned brand from Dairy Farmers of America, is bringing Star Wars Blue Milk as a vanilla low-fat milk in dairy departments nationwide starting April 16. The release is designed as part of this year’s Star Wars Day celebrations, and fans can also starwarsmilk.com for even more excitement:

TruMoo Explore a Galaxy of Flavor sweepstakes: Fans can enter for a chance to win a $5,000 grand prize , alongside a ‘galactic bounty’ of instant-win prizes including exclusive Star Wars merchandise, TruMoo gear, and free milk.

Fans can enter for a chance to win a , alongside a ‘galactic bounty’ of instant-win prizes including exclusive Star Wars merchandise, TruMoo gear, and free milk. Exclusive Crafts & Recipes

“For decades, fans have watched Luke Skywalker on Tatooine and wondered what that blue milk actually tastes like. That question is what made this product so exciting for us to bring to market,” said Rachel Kyllo, Chief Marketing Officer of Dairy Brands at Dairy Farmers of America. “When fans started asking for it back, we didn’t hesitate. TruMoo Blue Milk is about turning a piece of movie history into something you can actually enjoy at your kitchen table.”

Star Wars Blue Milk Is Even Celebrating The Mandalorian and Grogu

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This year is a big one for Star Wars, of course, with the first new Star Wars movie since 2019. The Mandalorian and Grogu brings Din Djarin and his delightful ward to the big screen at last, with tickets going on sale this week. Appropriately, then, starwarsmilk.com also includes a Grogu-themed craft project that turns used milk cartons into Grogu planters.

We don’t yet know whether blue milk will make a comeback in The Mandalorian and Grogu (perhaps with Grogu sharing Luke’s love of the drink). If it does, though, fans will then be able to pick up a drink for themselves and see what it tastes like. According to TruMoo, this is only a limited run – so it’s not to be missed.

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