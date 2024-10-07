The LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina Set Is About To Disappear For Good

(Photo: LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina)

The LEGO Star Wars 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina set launched in 2021 with 3187 pieces and 20 minifigures plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, Dewback LEGO figure, and 2 Landspeeders. Unfortunately, it’s time for the all of the scum and villainy to clear on out because the set is about to be officially retired by LEGO. However, you can still order one last round right here at the LEGO shop where it is priced at $399.99. Current promotions attached to the set include the Halloween Pumpkin (40697) set, which is available for free with purchases of $120 or more.

Note that the LEGO Star Wars UCS 75341 Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder set is also being retired, but you can still pick one up here at LEGO while they last. You can check out all of the new LEGO sets for October 2024 right here, including the brand new UCS 75397 Jabba’s Sail Barge.

The LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina set measures over 7.5″ (19cm) high, 20.5″ (52cm) wide and 23″ (58cm) deep when opened up. Some of the notable features include a removable roof, attachable buildings, the aforementioned Landspeeders, unique minfigs of Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan, Garindan, Kardue’Sai’Malloc, three members of the Cantina band, Jawa, Sandtroopers, a Dewback, and more. Naturally, the set is also packed with details like a “Wanted” poster featuring R2D2 and C- 3PO, and the kyber crystals hidden in one of the exterior buildings.

(Photo: C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Replica)

Speaking of Star Wars collectibles, mark your calendars for October 16th at 8am PT / 11am ET because the Galactic Archive Series C-3PO Premium Electronic Head will launch at that time right here at The Disney Store complete with lights and sounds as well as a feature that will allow you to reveal Sith secrets like Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Only 3,720 units will be produced priced at $119.99.

Features include a sensor that you can touch that will activate movie-accurate phrases and C-3PO’s yellow eyes. You can also remove his casing to reveal the gadgetry beneath (inspired by Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), which includes a wire that can be moved to activate glowing red eyes and forbidden Sith secrets.