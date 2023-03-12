Idris Elba's Luther Movie Tops Netflix Charts

Four years after Luther's final episode was released, Idris Elba's beloved detective finally made a return to the screen. This weekend, Netflix released a new original film called Luther: The Fallen Sun, which sees Elba reprise the role that so many came to know him for. Longtime fans were anxious to see what the new Luther movie had in store, but it appears as though the film is reaching an even wider audience now that it's available on Netflix.

Luther: The Fallen Sun arrived first thing on Friday. Two days later, the Idris Elba movie has topped the Netflix movie charts. Sunday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Luther in the number one spot.

New Netflix movies almost always fare well on the Top 10 charts, but there has been some stiff non-Netflix competition as of late. All four Hunger Games films have been performing incredibly well since arriving on March 1st. Luther had to top all four, along with World War Z, in order to take the number one spot.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!