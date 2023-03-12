Idris Elba's Luther Movie Tops Netflix Charts
Four years after Luther's final episode was released, Idris Elba's beloved detective finally made a return to the screen. This weekend, Netflix released a new original film called Luther: The Fallen Sun, which sees Elba reprise the role that so many came to know him for. Longtime fans were anxious to see what the new Luther movie had in store, but it appears as though the film is reaching an even wider audience now that it's available on Netflix.
Luther: The Fallen Sun arrived first thing on Friday. Two days later, the Idris Elba movie has topped the Netflix movie charts. Sunday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Luther in the number one spot.
New Netflix movies almost always fare well on the Top 10 charts, but there has been some stiff non-Netflix competition as of late. All four Hunger Games films have been performing incredibly well since arriving on March 1st. Luther had to top all four, along with World War Z, in order to take the number one spot.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Luther: The Fallen Sun
"Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer."
2. World War Z
"A U.N. employee races against time and fate as he travels the world trying to stop the spread of a deadly zombie pandemic."
3. Turbo
"A speed-obsessed snail whose dreams of being the world's greatest racecar driver gets his chance when an accident imbues him with high-octane speed."
4. The Hunger Games
"In a dystopian future, teens Katniss and Peeta are drafted for a televised event pitting young competitors against each other in a fight to the death."
5. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
"After her triumph in the Hunger Games. Katniss Everdeen travels through the districts on a 'Victory Tour' while a rebellion gathers steam around her."
6. Faraway
"After inheriting a house on a Croatian island, a woman embarks on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love."
7. Burlesque
"After leaving Iowa with stars in her eyes, Ali arrives at a Los Angeles burlesque lounge with dreams of taking the stage with her soaring voice."
8. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
"Back in District 13 after demolishing the Hunger Games, Katniss reluctantly becomes the icon of a groundswell rebellion against the Capitol."
9. Rango
"When he becomes lost in the desert, pet chameleon Rango pretends he's a tough guy and ends up sheriff of a corrupt and violent frontier town."
10. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
"Katniss Everdeen and her allies bring their fight to the Capitol, as they aim to liberate all of Panem by assassinating the dictator President Snow."