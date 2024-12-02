Every M. Night Shyamalan Movie Ranked, Including Trap

M. Night Shyamalan’s journey through Hollywood spans over three decades of groundbreaking successes and notable disappointments, each film contributing to his unique legacy in cinema. From his student film debut to his latest theatrical release, Shyamalan has consistently challenged audience expectations and redefined the boundaries of psychological thrillers and supernatural storytelling — all thanks to his habit of self-funding his projects to maintain complete creative control over his work. His signature twist endings, meticulous attention to visual detail, and ability to elicit powerful performances from his actors have become legendary. So, despite the ups and downs of his career, Shyamalan’s influence on modern cinema remains undeniable. Here is every Shyamalan movie, from the worst to the very best.

Videos by ComicBook.com

16. The Last Airbender (2010)

Despite a massive $150-million budget, The Last Airbender represents Shyamalan’s greatest critical failure, earning a devastating 5% on Rotten Tomatoes. The attempt to compress an entire season of the beloved animated series into a two-hour movie proved catastrophic. The film’s fundamental misunderstanding of its source material, stripping away of the show’s humor, cultural nuances, and character development. The wooden performances, coupled with confusing plot exposition and controversial whitewashing of Asian characters, resulted in both critical condemnation and fan outrage.

15. After Earth (2013)

After Earth marked one of Shyamalan’s most expensive flops, with a $130-million budget resulting in critical and commercial disappointment. First of all, Will Smith’s decision to develop the project as a vehicle for his son Jaden backfired spectacularly. Plus, the film’s attempt at creating a believable post-apocalyptic society failed with unconvincing technology and muddled mythology. Finally, the decision to have characters speak in an invented accent further distanced audiences from any emotional connection.

14. The Happening (2008)

This environmental thriller became notorious for its unintentionally comedic moments. Mark Wahlberg’s miscast performance as a science teacher delivered increasingly absurd dialogue, while the central threat — plants releasing a suicide-inducing toxin — never created genuine tension. Despite grossing $163 million against a $48-million budget, The Happening‘s few effective moments of horror were overshadowed by plot holes and questionable character decisions.

13. Lady in the Water (2006)

Lady in the Water represents one of Shyamalan’s most ambitious failures. The director cast himself in a pivotal role as a writer whose work would change the world, a decision that critics saw as self-indulgent. Despite Paul Giamatti’s earnest performance as Cleveland Heep, the film’s convoluted mythology about water nymphs and mystical creatures proved too complex for audiences. The movie’s elaborate rules about “guardians” and “healers” felt forced, while the attempts at meta-commentary about storytelling came across as pretentious. A charming fairy tale is buried in Lady in the Water, but the movie could use another pass at the editing room.

12. Praying with Anger (1992)

Image courtesy of Cinevistaas

Shyamalan’s student film debut, which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in, shows remarkable ambition for a young filmmaker. Shot in India on a minimal budget, the film follows an Indian-American student returning to his ancestral homeland. The semi-autobiographical story explores themes of cultural identity and spiritual awakening that would become hallmarks of Shyamalan’s later work. While rough around the edges, with uneven performances and amateur production values, the film demonstrates Shyamalan’s early interest in exploring supernatural elements within grounded, emotional stories.

11. Wide Awake (1998)

This early comedy-drama about a Catholic school student searching for God after his grandfather’s death shows Shyamalan still finding his voice. Rosie O’Donnell’s supporting performance as a baseball-loving nun provides some charm, but the movie’s modest ambitions and uneven tone suggest a filmmaker still developing his craft. The film’s gentle approach to faith and existential questions hints at themes Shyamalan would explore throughout his career. However, this first attempt still pales compared to some of the director’s later work.

10. Glass (2019)

The conclusion to the Eastrail 177 Trilogy suffered from trying to do too much. While James McAvoy continued his impressive performance as The Horde, and Samuel L. Jackson brought gravitas to Mr. Glass, the film’s attempt to deconstruct superhero mythology became overwrought. The final act’s twists and revelations felt forced, undermining the groundwork laid by Unbreakable and Split. However, Glass‘s exploration of comic book tropes and mental health still offers exciting moments, even if its ambitious themes don’t quite come together.

9. Old (2021)

Old is a beach-bound thriller that showcases Shyamalan’s ability to create tension from a simple premise. Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps deliver nuanced performances as parents facing an impossible situation. While some criticized the dialogue as stilted, the innovative cinematography and clever use of practical effects to show rapid aging earned praise. Plus, the film’s meditation on time and mortality adds depth to what could have been a simple horror concept.

8. Knock at the Cabin (2023)

In Knock as the Cabin, Dave Bautista delivers a career-best performance as Leonard, while the film’s exploration of faith and sacrifice adds depth to its horror elements. The tight pacing and claustrophobic setting prove Shyamalan hasn’t lost his touch with creating tension. The movie’s moral dilemma and ambiguous ending sparked intense debates among audiences but, ultimately, were not enough to rank it better.

7. The Village (2004)

Despite its divisive reception, The Village has become a cult classic. For starters, Roger Deakins’ stunning cinematography and James Newton Howard’s haunting score create an atmospheric masterpiece. Then, Bryce Dallas Howard’s breakthrough performance as the blind Ivy Walker and Joaquin Phoenix’s nuanced portrayal of Lucius Hunt anchor the emotional core. While audiences were split on the final twist, the film’s exploration of fear, isolation, and the lengths people will go to protect their way of life remains relevant.

6. Trap (2024)

Shyamalan’s inventive thriller has Josh Hartnett delivering an extraordinary performance as Cooper/The Butcher, perfectly balancing between a cringe-inducing dad and a heartless monster. The film’s exploration of public spaces and identity makes it one of his darkest works, while its innovative use of camera work and perspective demonstrates Shyamalan’s technical mastery. Add to that a breathtaking fictional pop concert, and you have the perfect receipt for a viral movie.

5. The Visit (2015)

This found-footage horror film marked Shyamalan’s return to form after several critical disappointments. Made on a modest $5-million budget, the movie grossed nearly $100 million worldwide. Shyamalan’s decision to embrace the found-footage format while adding his signature twist ending proved he could adapt to contemporary horror trends while maintaining his unique voice. Blending horror and comedy, with standout performances from its young leads Olivia DeJonge and Ed Oxenbould, The Visit is still a fan-favorite in Shyamalan filmography.

4. Signs (2002)

Signs demonstrates Shyamalan’s mastery when balancing family drama with supernatural elements. Mel Gibson delivers one of his best performances as a former priest who lost his faith, while Joaquin Phoenix provides excellent support as his brother. The film’s use of tension and restraint in showing its threats creates some of Shyamalan’s most memorable scenes. The theme of faith restored through tragedy also gives the film the emotional weight it needs to become an ageless classic.

3. Unbreakable (2000)

This groundbreaking deconstruction of superhero mythology arrived before the genre’s cinematic dominance. Bruce Willis brings remarkable vulnerability to David Dunn, while Samuel L. Jackson’s portrayal of Elijah Price remains iconic. Unbreakable‘s methodical pacing and grounded approach to supernatural abilities set new standards for the genre. It’s incredible to realize that Shyamalan’s decision to treat superheroes with serious dramatic weight predated the current golden age of comic book films by nearly a decade.

2. Split (2016)

James McAvoy’s tour-de-force performance as a man with 23 distinct personalities drives Split, while Anya Taylor-Joy’s Casey Cooke provides the emotional anchor for the story. In addition, the film’s tight script and claustrophobic atmosphere showcase Shyamalan’s talent for creating tension in confined spaces. Finally, the surprise connection to Unbreakable in the movie’s final moments reinvigorated interest in Shyamalan’s earlier work while expanding his cinematic universe organically.

1. The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense earned six Academy Award nominations and revolutionized the twist ending in modern cinema. In the film, Bruce Willis shines as Dr. Malcolm Crowe, while Haley Joel Osment delivers one of history’s most outstanding child actor performances. The film’s careful attention to detail rewards multiple viewings, with clues to its famous twist hidden in plain sight. Beyond its supernatural elements, the movie’s exploration of grief, guilt, and healing gives it lasting emotional resonance.