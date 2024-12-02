This M. Night Shyamalan Film Is Topping Streaming Charts Despite Box Office Flop

M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most recognizable names in the Hollywood game, thanks to his commitment to surprising plot twists that disorientate audiences and keep people buzzing about his movies. However, for every The Sixth Sense, there is an Old, as Shyamalan’s gimmick is usually hit or miss with audiences and critics. That’s why, over three decades, the filmmaker has released both critically acclaimed classics and massive flops. Yet, Shyamalan’s most recent movie, Trap, has gained new life on streaming as the odd mid-tier entry of his filmography. Despite its lukewarm reviews and modest box office haul, Trap keeps popping up on Max’s most-watched list.

Trap follows Josh Hartnett as Cooper, a devoted father who takes his teenage daughter (Ariel Donoghue) to a pop concert only to discover he’s been lured into an elaborate police operation. Officers are using the event as a trap to ensnare Cooper, who’s secretly a serial killer. While the movie drops this massive reveal in just a few minutes, Trap still features Shyamalan’s signature blend of suspense and psychological manipulation, with a surprising ending included.

As with most of Shyamalan’s projects, Trap was a self-funded original movie that cost the filmmaker $30 million. With a worldwide gross of $82 million, the film achieved profitability while falling short of the director’s historical benchmarks. For comparison, The Sixth Sense dominated the box office with $670 million worldwide and Signs impressed with $400 million. Meanwhile, only Wide Awake ($282,000) and Knock at the Cabin ($54 million) earned less, placing Trap in a unique position within his body of work.

The summer release strategy proved particularly challenging for the film as it competed against both established franchises and surprise breakout hits. By the time Trap arrived in theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine had already established itself as the season’s dominant force, accumulating $1.3 billion worldwide and emptying every moviegoer’s wallet. Most notably, the indie horror sensation Longlegs emerged as direct competition, achieving an impressive $100 million global haul on just a $10 million budget. This crowded marketplace created an environment where Trap struggled to establish its theatrical foothold. Fortunately, Trap’s streaming success is a testament to how fun Shyamalan’s thriller truly is.

Trap Deserves Its Streaming Success

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Even though Trap got a fair amount of negative reviews, critics consistently praised Shyamalan’s technical mastery, particularly his innovative use of the concert venue setting to create tension and suspense. As they should! The director’s signature visual style, characterized by carefully composed wide shots and emotionally charged close-ups, absolutely shines in a story that balances the chaotic energy of a crowd and the dark machinations of a cornered serial killer. Plus, Shyamalan went all in with his crafting of the fictitious pop star Lady Raven, played by Saleka Shyamalan. Lady Raven’s musical numbers are impressively compelling to the point where they become a wonder in the middle of a movie filled with inspired creative choices.

The story does take some weird turns, and Trap’s ending is messy. In addition, while the film isn’t Shyamalan’s worst by any measure, his now-formulaic approach to suspense does not have the same effect it once had. Still, Trap is a fun movie. Sometimes, that’s all we need.

Trap’s release on Max was also perfectly timed. The movie hit the streaming platform in October, aka the “Spooky Season.” Something magical about October pushes every movie lover to tune into the latest suspenseful or scary flick, meaning that Trap became available when people needed most the exact kind of content it offers. Add to that a mesmerizing performance by Hartnett and a tight run time of 105 minutes and Trap becomes the perfect low-commitment thriller for the Halloween season.

The film’s digital success extends beyond simple viewing numbers. Trap continually appearing in Max’s top 10 list months after its premiere indicates that new audiences keep discovering the film through word of mouth. That’s a win for Shyamalan, as people who watched Trap will want to tune in for whatever he cooks up next. Since the filmmaker is open to a sequel, the thriller’s newfound glory could push Shyamalan to fund another pop-infused serial killer story. Even though the director has traditionally prioritized theatrical releases, the film’s viral reach demonstrates the viability of multiple distribution channels for reaching audiences.

Trap is currently available for streaming on Max, maintaining its position among the platform’s most-watched titles.