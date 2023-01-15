M3GAN Cast and Crew Address Beef With Chucky

Blumhouse Productions has finally released the next big doll-related horror film, and let's just say it takes things to the next level. M3gan has been getting a pretty solid critical response with fans also loving it and it might spark the beginning of a franchise. The future of M3gan has been discussed heavily in the press, with director Gerard Johnstone discussing the possibility of the doll teaming up with Anabelle from James Wan's The Conjuring Universe. But, one thing that's been in the headlines has been the Twitter beef between M3gan and another famous doll, Chucky. Both dolls went back and forth with each other on the social media site and now the cast and crew are breaking their silence on the situation. In a new interview with TooFab, Allison Williams and Johnstone addressed the Twitter beef between their doll and the iconic Child's Play doll.

"Is it even a beef if it's that uneven?" Williams told the site. "She's so got him. Duh. I have on good authority from the person who made her that she's kind of unstoppable, more of less. So, yeah, I think she's got this one."

"That was really funny. I try not to read too much press because it can impact you negatively. It's such a psychological thing because even if 100 people say, 'Hey, this looks awesome' and one person says, 'This looks s---,' you're thinking about, 'Why does it look s---? What can I do to make this person think it's not s---?' So I tend to stay away from the internet, but I couldn't not be aware of all of that and it was just really fun. Chucky's a really iconic character, so for them to be talked about in the same sentence is a huge honor, it's fun." The M3gan director added.

What About M3gan V.S. Anabelle?

One major difference between the two dolls is that, while Annabelle might be home to a supernatural entity, the movies in which she is featured don't see the doll itself causing carnage, rather evoking otherworldly events around her. M3GAN, on the other hand, uses her deadly abilities to protect those closest to her at any cost.

The Conjuring director and M3GAN producer James Wan weighed in, "Listen, M3GAN is a whole new breed that we haven't seen before. I wouldn't put it past M3GAN to have great tricks up her sleeves, especially if we're lucky enough to have future stories. Why can't M3GAN have rocket launchers at her fingertips? That would be amazing. It would blow any doll off the planet."

M3GAN star Allison Williams added, "I wouldn't ever bet against M3GAN. Ever, ever. I've got to go with my girl. She has the worldwide web in her being. She could win anything."

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN is in theaters now.

What do you think of their comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!