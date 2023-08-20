M3GAN Gets 4K Release and Steelbook for Halloween

M3GAN is getting an upgrade — in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Released in January, the horror hit from producers James Wan (Annabelle, The Conjuring Universe) and Jason Blum (Halloween trilogy, The Exorcist: Believer) made its way home as an unrated version on digital in February, followed by the standard Blu-ray and DVD in March. And now, just in time for Halloween, Universal Pictures has set the M3GAN 4K Unrated Edition for October 10th. The two-disc set includes the theatrical cut (rated PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference) and the unrated version with "more distressing violence and profanity."

Along with the standard edition, Best Buy will release an exclusive M3GAN 4K steelbook with "toy box" packaging.

The 4K version includes the same special features as the digital and Blu-ray editions:

A New Vision of Horror - Filmmakers and cast break down how the world of M3GAN was created, including the initial idea, through production under the leadership of director Gerard Johnstone

Bringing Life to M3GAN - See how animatronics, puppets, and actor Amie Donald helped make M3GAN as real as possible

Getting Hacked - A behind-the-scenes look at how cast and crew accomplished some of the film's complex stunts and gory deaths

In the movie, M3GAN —Model 3 Generative Android — is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss (Shang-Chi's Ronny Chieng) to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw). Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN grossed $181 million at the global box office after releasing exclusively in theaters on January 6th. A sequel, titled M3GAN 2.0, is in the works at Universal and slated to open on January 17th, 2025.

"It's really important to do a debrief on the first movie, like a post-game analysis, and look at what worked and how we can do it again. It's difficult to replicate the success," director Gerard Johnstone told ComicBook of the M3GAN sequel. "No one was expecting that, so it's daunting, but exciting at the same time."