M3GAN Unrated Cut Differences Revealed

The year's first horror breakout is already getting bloodier. M3GAN has officially hit streaming, finding its first streaming home on Peacock. Not only is the theatrical version of the film available on the NBC-owned platform, but a new unrated version is available now as well. As one might expect, the unrated alternative kicks things up to 11, featuring gorier kills and swearing aplenty. Light spoilers up ahead if you want to go into the new version unspoiled!

In short, all the film's death are essentially extended and bloodier. Instead of David (Ronny Chieng) simply being impaled, the extended version shows a blade erupting his chest cavity as his assistant gets drench in blood. There's another particularly gruesome moment as Brandon (Jack Cassidy) gets his ear ripped off. In the theatrical version, the moment cuts away pretty fast though in the unrated version, you can see his ear stretching before being detached in its full bloody glory.

Then there's the swearing side of things, with M3GAN herself dropping an f-bomb towards the end of the movie. When all is said and done, the unrated version isn't any longer than its theatrical counterpart. In fact, the updated version is six second shorter.

When is M3GAN 2.0 being release?

As it stands now, the sequel currently has a January 2025 release window. Akela Cooper is set to pen the script for the sequel as well, bringing back one of the biggest creative pieces involved in the production of the first flick. Also returning are Blum and Wan, now that Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have merged under one umbrella.

"We've got to write a script. I mean, you've gotta give us a little bit of time," Blum previously about the status of the project. "The creative process suffers when you [rush]. You pretend you're not making compromises, but you always do. So I wanted to give us enough time to make the movie great, and we have that now. And we have the whole team coming back, we're not having to hire a writer or director -- all those people are in place."Both editions of M3GAN are now streaming on Peacock while the film gets a home media release on March 21st.

