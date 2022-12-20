Scream 2022 4K UHD SteelBook Blu-ray Price Gets Slashed On Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Scream franchise returned this year with a sequel that brought back Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) for another brutal battle with Ghostface. If you haven't added the film to your 4K UHD Blu-ray collection yet, now would be the time. Amazon is currently offering a deal on the SteelBook edition that drops the price to only $12.96 (57% off). That makes it $10 cheaper than the standard version of Scream in 4K with the plain cover.

Details about special features for the Scream (2022) 4K Blu-ray can be found below. You can browse through all of Amazon's last minute holiday Blu-ray deals right here.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Filmmaker Commentary—The directors, writers and filmmakers reveal the unwritten rules for surviving this genre-busting horror movie.

Bloodlines—Catch up with Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette for a deep dive into their characters and why they came back for a fresh stab at their favorite horror franchise.

New Blood—Meet the new generation of Woodsboro victims and potential killers!

In the Shadow of the Master—The cast honor movie maestro Wes Craven and look back on his incredible legacy as the director who redefined horror.

Deleted Scenes—Look out! They're back from the dead: see the scenes slashed from the movie.

The official description for Scream reads: "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a terrifying new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask. As the deaths mount, Woodsboro's new targets must seek help from the survivors of the original Ghostface attacks. Now, only Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) can find a way to stop the killer when everyone is a suspect. The film also stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, and Marley Shelton."

Of course, Scream fans have yet another sequel to look forward to in 2023. The description for that film is as follows: "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10, 2023.