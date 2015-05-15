Mad Max: Furiosa Director George Miller Calls Prequel "A Saga"

✖

Though plot details are sparse on the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel movie, Furiosa, filmmaker George Miller has revealed some bits about the project in a new interview. while also confirming that filming has begun on some sections of the film. Speaking with Deadline, Miller had to pause his interview with the outlet to briefly supervise a "camera feed from the Australian outback" that offered "a live view of a pre-shoot" on the film, one being conducted by his longtime supervising stunt coordinator and second unit director, Guy Norris. When asked about the film Miller mentioned a bit about the film's story, revealing it's set over the course of a few years.

"I'll tell you how it's going when it's finished, but it has got off to a lovely start," Miller said when asked how production was going. "All I can say about my excitement about doing it is that it's definitely exciting, because even though it's certainly of that world of Fury Road, it's also got a lot of the differences we've been talking about. Again, it's uniquely familiar. And probably the biggest difference is the timespan. Fury Road happened over three days and two nights and this one happens over 15 years. So, it's a saga."

We were well aware that the film would be set before the events to Fury Road obviously, with actress Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the part of Imperator Furiosa from Charlize Theron, but the timetable that Miller has revealed opens things up. What we know about Furiosa from Fury Road is that at some point in her young life she was taken from her home in "The Green Place," but was kidnapped along with her mother and found herself in the audience of Immortan Joe at some point (a character we'll almost certainly see in the film) That the movie will be set across a 15+ year span likely means we'll see a lot of her life in the wasteland, and perhaps make it the ultimate bookend to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Joining Taylor-Joy in the film will be longtime Marvel star Chris Hemsworth, previously confirmed to be the villain of the film. The recently published Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road included a quote from Fury Road producer who revealed: "George saw Chris initially as a courtesy and then fell in love with the idea. He's going to play totally against type, the lead baddie. Unfortunately, we've got to find all of our other characters that aren't around anymore: a new Immortan, a new Bullet Farmer, and a few others."

The Furiosa movie is set to arrive on the film has a May 24, 2024.