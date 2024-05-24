Mad Max: Furiosa Costume Designer Addresses if Anya Taylor-Joy Will Shave Her Head

✖

Mad Max: Fury Road delivered audiences a number of compelling elements, one of which being Charlize Theron's shaved head as Furiosa. With Anya Taylor-Joy having been cast to take on the role for the Mad Max: Furiosa prequel, fans have wondered if the actor would similarly shave her head, and while the star herself has avoided confirming or denying, the film's costume designer claims that Taylor-Joy wants to shave her head, but that director George Miller is discouraging it. The answer will likely be revealed soon, as the film has a May 24, 2024 release date.

"She wants to, but George doesn't want her to," the movie's costume designer, Jenny Beavan, shared with Variety. "So I don't know whether she will or not."

Ever since her breakout role in The Witch, the actor has sported long, blonde hair, with one exception being for her acclaimed series The Queen's Gambit, in which she wore a short wig. Based on these comments from the costume designer, it would seem as though Taylor-Joy wants to fully embrace the radical change in image with a shaved head, surely setting that role apart from anything audiences have seen the performer in before. It's unknown, however, why Miller would be opposed to the idea, though it could be based on his experiences filming Fury Road and possible complications with a lead having a shaved head.

Another possibility is that, with this new film taking place years before the events of Fury Road, the character wouldn't have actually had a shaved head, with Miller holding out on having the star sport a short haircut until further into production. Given how iconic Theron's appearance was in that film, the director might intentionally be trying to avoid recreating that signature look.

Taylor-Joy won't be the only one that audiences will see in a different way than normal, as Chris Hemsworth is said to be playing a villain in the picture, a contrast from all of the heroic roles he's had over the years. With the actor involved in promoting Thor: Love and Thunder in the coming months, we likely won't be learning details about his role until later this year.

Stay tuned for details on Mad Max: Furiosa before it hits theaters on May 24, 2024.

Will you like to see Taylor-Joy shave her head for the project?