Mad Max Director George Miller Doesn't Want to Talk About Furiosa Film and Jinx It

✖

Mad Max director George Miller doesn’t want to talk about a possible Furiosa film and jinx it. The series has attracted a ton of new fans after Mad Max Fury Road released. People can’t get enough of Charlize Theron’s Furiosa, and that means the sequel potential is right there. But, to hear Miller tell it, he’s just going to let the process work itself out. He talked to The Wrap about the film and his career. When the topic of exploring Furiosa some more came up, Miller shut it down with surprising speed. Remember that when he was getting ready to do other Mad Max projects, they sat on the shelf for a long time before his number got called. Now, instead of trying to force it coming out of a pandemic, the director is playing it super safe.

“It’s too early to talk about it,” Miller offered. “I’ve always had this slight superstition — you don’t want to give hostage to fortune by, basically, talking about a film. I remember talking about ‘Mad Max 1’ just before 9/11 as if it was supposed to happen in a few weeks’ time. It took close to a decade to get made.”

For Theron, it was a long process to get Furiosa exactly right. Luckily for her, the partnership with Miller delivered a character that everyone seemed to love in the theater.

“At first, Furiosa was this very ethereal character, with long hair and some African mud art on her face. It was a different costume designer back then, before Jenny Beavan, and the costume felt a little more Barbarella-y. I worried about it,” Theron said in a previous interview. “George was really incredible in just hearing me out. I called him and said, ‘I don’t know how she’s getting by in the mechanics’ room with all this hair. I think we need to shave my head, and she needs to be a more androgynous, grounded character.’ You know, he trusted me so much that it kind of makes me emotional.”

She also talked about how difficult it was for the cast to step into an already established franchise. "In retrospect, I didn't have enough empathy to really, truly understand what he must have felt like to step into Mel Gibson's shoes," Theron added. "That is frightening! And I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, 'This is scary for you, and it's scary for me, too. Let's be nice to each other.' In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival."

How stoked would you be for a Furiosa movie? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.