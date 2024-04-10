New Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Footage Revealed at CinemaCon

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens in theaters this May and while fans have just a little bit to go before they'll get to see the prequel film on the big screen, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, those in attendance got a new look at footage from George Miller's eagerly anticipated film. ComicBook.com was in attendance at the event to witness the footage, which features Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Imperator Furiosa and Chris Hemsworth as the biker gang Warlord Dementus. You can check out the description below.

An extended sneak peek at the film plays. It is broken into parts, with the first seeing Hemsworth's Dementus finding a young Furiosa. The second sees Furiosa becoming a fighter. The third sees Furiosa seeking revenge. It was several minutes long and action-packed. The film sees Furiosa wanting revenge for the loss of her mother and childhood, neither of which she is able to get back which pits her against Dementus.

What is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga About?

Here's how Warner Bros. describes Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

"This takes place over 16 to 18 years," Miller said at CinemaCon. "We wrote the backstories for everybody, of Furiosa, for all those years and also for Mad Max in the year before. When Fury Road had enough traction, we thought, 'Oh, we've gotta go and do Furiosa,' and here we are. Just finished last week."

Miller both directs and co-writes the film, which serves as a Fury Road prequel and spins out of the Wasteland saga that also includes Miller's Mad Max (1979), Mad Max II: The Challenge (1981), and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985). Nico Lathouris also co-writes. The film's cast also includes Lachy Hulme (Three Thousand Years of Longing) as Immortan Joe (replacing the late Hugh Keays-Byrne), Tom Burke (Mank) as War Rig driver Praetorian Jack, former WWE wrestler Nathan Jones (Mortal Kombat) as Rictus Erectus, John Howard (Fury Road) as the People Eater, Angus Sampson (Fury Road) as the Organ Mechanic, Daniel Webber (Escape from Pretoria) as War Boy, and Charlee Fraser (Anyone But You) as Mary Jo Bassa, Furiosa's mother.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens in theaters May 24.