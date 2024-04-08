Madame Web Gets Home Video Release Date

After her web connected them all on the big screen, one of Sony's most infamous and controversial Marvel films is making its way home with a full physical release. Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, didn't make much money at the box office and has been panned by the majority of critics, but the Marvel film has found itself some fans in the time since its initial debut in February. Those folks will be happy to know that April 30th will see Madame Web arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment confirmed this week that Madame Web will be available from physical retailers starting on April 30th. In addition to the three previously stated formats, there will also be a limited edition steelbook for the 4K copy of the film.

Here's the full list of special features included in the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions of Madame Web:

Gag Reel

Easter Eggs

Oracle of the Page

Fight Like a Spider

Future Vision

Casting the Web

Deleted Scene

If you opt for the standard DVD copy of Madame Web, the only two special features available will be the Future Vision and Casting the Web featurettes.

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson) is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film also stars Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."