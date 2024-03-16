Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney Says She'd Return to Spider-Verse If She Shared Screen With Zendaya

Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney says that she'd return to the Sony Spider-Man franchise if she got to share the screen with Zendaya. ComicBook.com had the chance to catch up with the star and asked about swinging back onto the scene as Julia Cornwall in a later Spider-Man movie. If Zendaya was in it, she's completely game. Sweeney replied, "Oh my God yeah, that'd be so cool." Euphoria fans will know that the two actresses already have that connection from the fan-favorite HBO drama. But, their paths have never crossed in the world of superheroes. Now, with Madame Web's box office, that's probably not going to happen. But, never say never.

All of the film's stars have had to answer questions about Madame Web. The women in front of the camera have done an admirable job in a weird situation. Madame Web demanded a press tour and they put their best foot forward. The Los Angeles Times actually talked to Sweeney about the reception to the Sony movie. The actress had a very diplomatic response to all the strange vitriol online. "I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen," Sweeney told the outlet. And, yeah, that's a great way to handle all that.

Responses To Madame Web

Madame Web discourse was all over social media when the movie released. Dakota Johnson is the woman at the center of this particular web. Bustle asked her about the reactions to Madame Web and she lamented the creative process behind the film. In fact, in a funny twist, most of "film Twitter" agreed with her assessment of the situation. Superhero films are fun, but there should probably be a little more intention behind certain releases.

"Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has," Johnson began. "It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made -- and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out -- decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee."

"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms," she added. "My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they're not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullsh-t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren't going to f-cking want to see those."

Will Zendaya Return To Spider-Man?

Before we worry about getting Sweeney and Zendaya into a Spider-Man project together, someone is going to need to clarify if the actress is going to be in Spider-Man 4. Sony executive Tom Rothman told Deadline wants to reunite Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland in the sequel. Of course, these things change a ton. Spider-Man: No Way Home did heartbreakingly separate Peter Parker and MJ. So, the question remains a bit unanswered.

"That whole group, we hope," Rothman said of getting the band back together. "Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone. When I took over Sony, it was said, 'Oh, Sony has no IP.' Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it."

The executive continued, "We had Jumanji,Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example. Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn't work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment."

