Madame Web: Who Does Emma Roberts Play in Spider-Man Spinoff?

Madame Web is out in the world and some movie-goers might be wondering who Emma Roberts plays in the new movie. Well, in the Spider-Man spinoff, Roberts plays Mary Parker. Comic book fans in attendance might recognize that name as the mother of Peter Parker in Spider-Man's lore. There's a big moment where the Spider-Women trio has to help get Mary and Ben Parker to the hospital so that the baby can be born. (People headed to the theater should note that Peter is never directly named in the movie. In fact, there is a bit of a gag where Mary is trying to name her son and people keep guessing around it.) So, there's some strange stuff going on in Madame Web.

Adam Scott's role in the upcoming movie has been shrouded in secrecy. But, now we know he's playing Uncle Ben. He works as a paramedic with Cassandra Webb throughout the movie. In addition, Scott's character is the kind of warm presence that leaves a good impression on our heroine. Ben is super psyched to be an uncle and might just end up playing that role for one of marvel's most iconic heroes. (Honestly, he probably wouldn't be a bad choice for a modernized Uncle Ben in the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy.) So, some of the biggest links to Spider-Man mythology are through the parkers when it comes to Madame Web.

Madame Web's Big Changes

A constant refrain from people who have already seen Madame Web is that the story felt a little bit disjointed. The movie's star, Dakota Johnson, told The Wrap that that was very much the case after she signed on for the project. In recent interview, the actress described multiple huge edits to the script and the overall story once they got working on Madame Web. "There were drastic changes," Johnson explained. "And I can't even tell you what they were."

Johnson ended up being very frank about the challenges that a large scale production like Madame Web can bring. For example, one of Cassandra Webb's biggest powers is seeing the future. That means, they had to film scenes multiple times to get different takes to use to convey this ability.

"It added so many different camera set-ups, like triple the amount of work," Johnson added. "And it was very complex, and there's only like minor differences between each version of the same scene, so it was like puzzle pieces, and really paying attention what moment we're in, and what angle we're in, and continuity and things like that."

How Good Is Madame Web?

If you've been on the Internet anytime this week, you seen the reaction to Madame Web. Comicbook.com had Jenna Anderson review Sony's Spider-Man spinoff for the site. In her review, our critic argues that Madame Web is a bit of a time capsule. But, that's a good thing and a bad thing in a bit of a lopsided measure. Here's what Anderson had to say.

"In a way, it's simultaneously impossible to imagine a movie like Madame Web existing twenty years ago, and incredibly easy to imagine its end product fitting in amid the experimental era of that time," she began. "While that sentiment does not absolve Madame Web of its shortcomings, it turns one of the most unexpected titles to come out of the current superhero boom into a fascinating cultural artifact. Both by design and by accident, Madame Web is a modern-day throwback to the superhero adaptations of yesteryear — with all of the good, bad, and baffling things that entails."

