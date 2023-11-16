Madame Web Trailer Brings Back The Glorious PSP

Madame Web's new trailer revives the beautiful handheld gaming system: the PSP. PlayStation has had a pretty long, ever-changing career in the gaming industry. They've had consoles, they've had handhelds, they've had VR headsets, and they now have... portable cloud streaming devices which are a handheld but not in the traditional way. Everyone has their favorite era of PlayStation as each generation was special in its own way thanks to the onslaught of games available on each platform. The PS2 is widely regarded as one of the best consoles ever made thanks to the GTA franchise, a variety of exclusives, Call of Duty, James Bond, Spider-Man, Tony Hawk, and numerous other huge video game franchises exploding on to the scene. Amid the PS2 generation, Sony released its first handheld, the PlayStation Portable. You could take a bunch of great PlayStation games on the go, some of which were one to one with their console counterparts while others were made specifically for the PSP.

The handheld was held (no pun intended) in high regard and later allowed for the far less successful PlayStation Vita to serve as its successor. The PSP was everywhere in the early – mid 2000s, particularly when it came to Sony projects. It was used in a lot of product placement around that time in various films and shows. Of course, the PSP hasn't been relevant in years... until now. The trailer for Marvel's new film, Madame Web, features a bystander using a PSP. This seems to suggest that the film is actually a bit of a period piece and will likely be set in the 2000s, but that's pure speculation. It seems unlikely Sony would've had a PSP on set if this was set in modern day as it would've just had someone using their cell phone or at the very least, maybe a PlayStation Vita.

As of right now, we have no idea exactly how Madame Web will turn out. Sony's Marvel/Spider-Man movies have been quite messy and at times, puzzling. However, it is always great to see the PSP getting its moment to shine. Whether or not PlayStation decides to make another handheld is a mystery. The new PlayStation Portal seems to be the company's answer to that market at the moment, but it's still not quite what fans are longing for in the age of the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.