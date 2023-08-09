Madame Web Star Sydney Sweeney Teases How Spinoff Is an Unexpected Superhero Story

Spider-Man spinoffs like Venom and Kraven the Hunter are relatively straightforward adaptations of iconic Marvel villains, but with the upcoming Madame Web, star Sydney Sweeney teases that audiences will be given an unexpected experience. Unlike other characters from the Marvel roster who have earned adaptations, Madame Web's powers are much more mystical in nature, so it likely won't come as a surprise to fans of the character that the Sony spinoff embraces those elements of the character. Sweeney will be playing Julia Carpenter, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, to Dakota Johnson's titular character. Madame Web is set to hit theaters on February 16, 2024.

"I think it's different from what people expect a superhero movie to be," Sweeney shared with Variety. "Quote that! That's a quote, because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talk about."

As far as whether Madame Web will be the start of a long-running tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or even just in Sony's universe of Spider-Man spinoffs, the outlet claimed, "Sweeney gives a coy yes before taking a long sip of tea. A question about potential stand-alone Spider-Woman movies is met with a shrug, as Sweeney smiles knowingly."

"I was freaking out, of course," Sweeney admitted of securing the role. "I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character."

Also starring in the film are Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, and Adam Scott. These comments from Sweeney echo remarks costar Roberts previously made about the spinoff.

"I thought it was very unexpected. It's so funny, one day you're just walking around your house, and then you get a phone call that they want to meet you for a Marvel movie," Roberts recalled to Collider earlier this year. "It was so weird because I remember being like, 'What's the audition process? What do I have to do?' And then I talked to the director, and I was in Boston a couple [of] weeks later filming, and we had a lot of fun on it. It's obviously such an amazing cast, and it's such a unique take on a Marvel movie. So I'm really excited for people to see it because I think it's going to be very unexpected, how they tell the story."

