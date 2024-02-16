Madame Web Set Video Reveals Surprising New Spider-Man Variant

Sony's Spider-Man Universe is continuing to grow to some surprising extents, enlisting a number of actors to play established characters from the web-swinging corner of Marvel Comics canon. One of the newest to join that trajectory is Madame Web, a live-action film that will feature a star-studded ensemble cast. As production on the project is underway in New York, various set photos and videos are raising questions about which characters will appear in the film — and the latest batch might have just confirmed a major theory. New set photos and videos from Madame Web appear to show Tahar Rahim's character. Wearing a grey suit, a light green dress shirt, and toe shoes on his feet, the costume is a spitting image of Marvel Comics character Ezekiel Sims.

Who is Ezekiel Sims?

Created by J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr. in The Amazing Spider-Man #30, Ezekiel is a savvy businessman who gains Spider-Totem powers through a mystic ritual. An enemy of Morlun and a member of the Spider Society, Ezekiel monitors the early superpowered days of Peter Parker and Cindy Moon, and eventually becomes an ally and antagonist to both characters. He is also tied to the Inheritors, a family unit that hopes to hunt down Spider-People from throughout the multiverse.

At one point, Sims became the Spider-Man of Earth-4, even sporting a jacketed version of the character's suit. If Rahim is, in fact, playing Sims in Madame Web, this would probably explain the grey-and-red Spider-Man costume he was shown in in earlier set photos.

What is the Madame Web movie about?

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Emma Roberts, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

"There are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe," Sony president Tom Rothman previously said of Sony's Marvel plans (via Deadline). "That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

Madame Web will be released in theaters on February 16, 2024.