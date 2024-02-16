Madame Web Set Photos Reveal Mysterious Spider-Man Villain Battling Heroes

Madame Web is one of the upcoming Sony films that will focus on Spider-Man characters a la Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius. The new movie is currently being filmed in Boston, and set photos have indicated that the Marvel film is taking place in early-2000s New York City. There have been more images and videos taken from the set and the latest tease a big showdown with a mysterious Spidey villain.

In images shared by Just Jared, you can spot Dakota Johnson's (Madame Web) stunt double laying injured across a beam while Celeste O'Connor's (Mattie Franklin) stunt double fights off a potential villain. Just Jared speculates that O'Connor could be fighting Tahar Rahim's character who is currently unknown. Take a look at the photos, and let us know in the comments what you think is being filmed.

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott. The movie has been in the works since 2019 with Morbius writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama penning the script. It is unclear at this point if Johnson is playing the original character, Cassandra Webb, or her successor, a young woman named Julia Carpenter. Just before Cassandra died in the comics, Julia was bestowed with her powers and her blindness and utilized them to help other Spider-related heroes.

Does Sony Have A Plan For Spider-Man?

"There actually is a plan," Sony executive Sanford Panitch said last year about their line-up. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

Madame Web is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 6, 2023.