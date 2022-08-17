Madame Web Set Photo Shows Off Classic Looking Daily Bugle





Madame Web set photos are showing off a classic-looking Daily Bugle building. Not a lot is known about the story for the Sony movie. They've been trying to keep a lid on things as set photos continue to trickle out. But, one thing seems certain, the movie aims to unify a bunch of threads in the Spider-Man mythos. From the mystery characters that Adam Scott and Emma Roberts are playing to Dakota Johnson's main character, there's plenty of Spider-Business going on in Madame Webb. Morbius gave little closure to fans hoping for some larger Spider-Verse world-building after Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems like Sony's next outing might provide some more breadcrumbs for where this is all headed. (To say nothing of the crown jewel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was delayed this year and will probably factor into all of these shenanigans somehow.) But, for now, Daily Bugle Easter eggs and speculation around characters is all the people have to go on. Check out the picture down below.

Scott actually sat down with Sirius XM's Jess Cagle to talk about the fandom's full embrace of his casting."It's really nice, and I think a lot of that comes from, it might be, I'm assuming rooted in Parks and Rec because it's such a, a sweet, smart show. And what I've found over the years is a lot of the fans, a lot of the people that approach me that, that wanna talk about Parks and Rec are always really sweet, smart people."

He continued, "And, and so I, I like to think that it's sort of maybe rooted in that, but I, I, I agree. I'm, I'm always, so appreciative of, of how nice everyone is, because it certainly could go the other way, like you said, which wouldn't be quite as sweet and lovely."

"I was really into comics as a kid. I actually grew up in Santa Cruz, California, where they shot Lost Boys. And the comic book store in Lost Boys was the comic book store that I would go to just about every day to... Get all my latest comic books. And my next-door neighbor owned it, Joe Ferrara, who, and, and so I would go in there every day and he would have the latest comics that I was interested in. And I got to visit the set of Lost Boys and meet Joel Schumacher. And I stood outside the Coreys' trailers and got to see them walk to and from the set. And I was like 12 years old anyway. So yeah... I was a big comic book nerd."

Do you think Madame Web will connect all the threads? Let us know down in the comments!