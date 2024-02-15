Madame Web Stars Reveal What It Was Like Seeing Suits for First Time

The Spider-Women of Madame Web were excited to get into the suits -- and to support one another behind the scenes.

While the costumes in Madame Web might not be quite as instantly recognizable as the ones worn by Spider-Man or Superman, it's still a big moment when any actor gets to don a comics-accurate costume for their hero character. During the press junket for Madame Web, Sony's latest swing at a Spider-Man spinoff film, ComicBook.com asked what stars Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced thought when they first saw the suits in real life. Their answers? Basically, they were all excited for one another. That isn't too surprising, considering the way they've talked about their on- and offscreen friendships forming.

Speaking with Brandon Davis in advance of Madame Web's release, the trio admitted that they took a ton of behind-the-scenes photos together, and that they were a little taken aback by the weight of the moment.

"We took a lot of photos," Sweeney said with a laugh.



"I gasped when I saw these two in their costumes, it just looked so right," Merced added. "They were so beautiful."



"It was a really sweet moment, genuinely," O'Connor added. "We were like, 'oh my God,' so proud of each other that we got to this place in our lives and our work and to be doing something that's so exciting."

What Is Madame Web About?

Based on the character of the same name from the pages of Marvel Comics, Madame Web is another Spider-Man adjacent project from Sony Pictures but it's unclear how much connectivity the movie will have to the friendly neighborhood webslinger. Sony Pictures describes Madame Web as follows:

"In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future... and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Who Is in the Cast of Madame Web?

In addition to Johnson, Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. Madame Web's cast also includes Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet in undisclosed roles.

Madame Web is in theaters on Friday.