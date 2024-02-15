Madame Web: Does Adam Scott Play Uncle Ben in Spider-Man Spinoff?

Sony's Spider-Man Universe continued with full force this week, with Madame Web officially making its debut in theaters. Madame Web introduces a number of fan-favorite characters from the pages of Marvel Comics, placing them together in a nostalgia-driven, unexpected story. In addition to Madame Web's four main heroines, rumors have flown concerning some members of the film's ensemble cast, including what role Parks and Recreation and Severance star Adam Scott is cast as. Now that Madame Web is officially out into the world, we have our answer. Spoilers for Madame Web lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

Early on in Madame Web, Scott's character is introduced as a coworker of Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson), who works alongside her as a paramedic. He is quickly revealed to be none other than Ben Parker, who will go on to become Peter Parker's iconic and tragic Uncle Ben. One of the movie's subplots concerns Ben and his family, as he spends time with his pregnant sister-in-law, Mary Parker (Emma Roberts). Later on in the movie, Cassie trusts Ben with protecting Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) in hiding while she studies her powers in the Amazon. This becomes complicated when Mary gives birth to her baby — who, of course, will grow up to be Peter Parker — making Ben an uncle.

Is Madame Web Connected to Spider-Man?

In a recent interview, Madame Web director S.J. Clarkson confirmed that the film is not directly connected to any previous live-action incarnations of Spider-Man, despite theories from fans hoping for the contrary.

"She's definitely in a standalone world," Clarkson told the outlet. "I was able to just have free rein and let the movie be what it needed to be, as opposed to trying to force it into something else. That was a gift, in a way, to be able to take something and bring a fresh and I hope original take to it."

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson) is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Madame Web is now playing exclusively in theaters.