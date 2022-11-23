Magic Mike's Last Dance Ends With a 30-Minute Dance Sequence

As the title implies, Magic Mike's Last Dance aims to be the sendoff to Channing Tatum's Mike Lane and, according to director Steven Soderbergh, the film will send the character off with a bang. Similar to how Magic Mike XXL concluded with a lengthy dance scene featuring the ensemble of lead characters, the director teased that this new film will end with a 30-minute dance sequence to ensure the character gets the conclusion that he deserves. As seen in previous films, Tatum will surely be up to the physical challenge. Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to hit theaters on February 10, 2023.

"We wanted to blow the dancing up in a big way," Soderbergh shared with Empire Magazine. "We have this dance number with Channing and Salma [Hayek] right up front. And then the last 30-plus minutes of the movie are just this giant dance sequence."

Despite the dance scene running through much of the finale, the director detailed that there's still a lot of variety within those scenes.

"My job is, how do I make each one of these distinct? I can't shoot them all the same way, I have to come up with a different approach for each dance. And that was really the challenge." Soderbergh explained. "We're staging all the sequences in this lovely old theatre, the Clapham Grand ... That was fun, there's not a bad angle to be had in that place..."

In addition to the dancing being taken to a new level, Mike's personal connections are also elevated to new arenas, as he's in a committed, long-term relationship with Hayek's character Max.

"The first film was a fairly straightforward rendering of a set of characters who exist in a certain milieu that hasn't changed since its inception. And the second film was pushing out a little bit to talk about what women are looking for on a night out in which fantasies and sexuality are explored -- and how do you retain a sense of mystery, while still existing in an environment in which things like permission and consent are front and centre?" Soderbergh detailed. "The third film just really dives into this in a much bigger way, partially because for the first time we see Mike in a relationship. So that just allows for a dynamic and a set of discussions that we haven't had access to, prior to Magic Mike's Last Dance."

