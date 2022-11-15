Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer Officially Released

Magic Mike is gearing up for one final ride and it's hitting the big screen next year. Channing Tatum is returning to play his beloved stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will round out the Magic Mike trilogy. The film was initially planned as a streaming exclusive for HBO Max, but has since been reworked for a theatrical release. We may still be a few months from said release, but fans will be getting a big glimpse of footage from the new movie this week.

On Monday morning, Warner Bros. released a teaser for Magic Mike's Last Dance, confirming that the official trailer was on its way. Now, 24 hours later, that full trailer has arrived. You can check it out in its entirety below!

Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first Magic Mike film, is returning to helm Magic Mike's Last Dance. Franchise screenwriter Reid Carolin is returning to pen the new script. Tatum is playing the titular stripper for the third time, with Salma Hayek stepping in as the film's second lead. The role was initially given to Thandiwe Newton but a conflict caused Hayek to take her place.

"Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?" Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement when the new movie was announced. "We're thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor."

"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max," Tatum added. "The stripperverse will never be the same."

Magic Mike's Last Dance was initially intended as a streaming release, but the pivot away from high-profile streaming projects at Warner Bros. actually helped this trilogy-ender. Instead of getting scrapped, the movie was sent to theaters, where it will wrap up Mike's story on the big screen.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to hit theaters on February 10, 2023.