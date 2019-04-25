Chris Evans Shares Birthday Love For His Avengers Co-Stars Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson

✖

Today is a very important day for the Marvel Cinematic Universe! November 22nd marks the birthday of both Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. Ruffalo AKA the Hulk is 53 and Johansson AKA Black Widow is 36. Many people have been celebrating both stars today from fans to their fellow MCU co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr. Ruffalo also took to social media to share some adorable photos of him having a birthday soak in the tub. Well, the latest Marvel star to pay tribute to the birthday duo is Chris Evans. The actor known for playing Captain America took to his Instagram Stories to share some love for his friends.

"Happy birthday to these two gems...," Evans wrote. First, he included the iconic photo of him and Johansson playing classic Game Boys together. Then, he posted a hilarious photo of Ruffalo wearing a MoCap suit. You can check out screenshots of both posts below:

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

Johansson will be seen next in Black Widow, which was recently pushed back to May of next year. The movie is also set to star Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), and Rachel Weisz (Melina).

As for Ruffalo, we're still waiting to hear whether or not he'll be showing up in the MCU again. The actor is only officially signed on for Disney+'s upcoming animated series, What If... However, that does not mean he wants to stop being the Hulk. In fact, he previously hinted that there is a chance he'll show up in Disney+'s She-Hulk series. He even welcomed Tatiana Maslany, who was supposedly cast in the titular role, to the family. (However, Maslany recently denied the reports.)

While Ruffalo's fate is still up in the air, Evans has made it clear he's not likely to play Cap again. However, he will soon be seen in the blockbuster spy thriller, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo penned the script which got a polish from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film is set to begin production in January.

Black Widow is currently set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021. In addition to Black Widow, Marvel Studios has also pushed back Eternals, which will release on November 5, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was also delayed to July 9, 2021.

Happy Birthday, Mark & Scarlett!