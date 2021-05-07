Marvel's Black Widow Expected to Be Delayed Again

✖

Marvel’s Black Widow is expected to be delayed again, according to recent reports. Variety’s account of the situation points to the 2020 delays not letting up in 2021. As multiple parts of the United States continue to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, the prospect of people being able to fill up a theater is not exactly promising at the moment. If the Spring does not pan out the way that people anticipated when the vaccine was announced, it would be likely that there would be another delay. And that course of action would open the door for a Disney+ release at some point. Because the company can’t just keep kicking the can down the road forever. Variety’s information there lines up with conventional thinking on the subject. Certain fans have been calling for the streaming release solution since mid-summer. However, the reception of Wonder Woman 1984 over at HBO Max could be fresh in decision-makers’ minds.

It’s been a massive game of musical chairs for most theatrical releases. Morbius moved to the fall in order to outlast the pandemic’s worst moments. But, Black Widow was set to debut on May 7th. Right now, it looks less than likely that everything will work out, but Marvel Studios brass will have to take stock of this situation as it evolves.

"I mean, confidence is meaningless in today's world because nobody knows anything. Hope springs eternal," Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige explained to ComicBook.com when asked about Black Widow’s chances of releasing in theaters rather than Disney+. "A year delay, you hope would be enough, there's a vaccine out there now. We'll see. I certainly hope so. I want to be back in the theater with people."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.

