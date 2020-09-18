The Entire Blade Trilogy Is Coming to Hulu in October

✖

What can superhero movie fans look forward to during Halloween 2020? Venom 2 got pushed to 2021, and Wonder Woman 2 got pushed to Christmas - but streaming will be there to fill the void. Hulu will mix superheroes with the season of horror by bringing the entire Blade Trilogy to the streaming platform. Marvel's foray into R-rated superhero horror remains the strange case of a seemingly risky venture that paid off big. The Blade films earned $415M worldwide between 1998 - 2004; More importantly, they were big 'proof of concept' evidence that superhero movies were the next big thing in Hollywood.

The Blade Trilogy will drop all three installments on Hulu right on October 1st. NOTE: The Blade movies won't be Marvel's only Hulu offering for Halloween season: Marvel's Helstrom will premiere on Hulu starting October 16th. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is still set to reboot the Blade franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali taking over the role of Blade.

You can find the synopses for Blade 1 - 3 below:

Blade - "The man known as Blade (Wesley Snipes) grows up to become a Vampire Hunter, swearing vengeance on the creatures that killed his mother. He teams up with a man called Whistler (Kris Kristofferson), a retired vampire hunter and weapons expert. Meanwhile, in the urban underworld, a feud is started between "pure-blood" vampires and those who had been human, but were "turned." Blade becomes aware of this and investigates further, uncovering a plot by Deacon Frost (Setphen Dorff) to raise the blood god La Magra, something he must stop at all costs."

Blade II - "A rare mutation has occurred within the vampire community. 'Reapers' are vampires so consumed with an insatiable bloodlust that they prey on vampires as well as humans, transforming victims who are unlucky enough to survive into Reapers themselves. Now their quickly expanding population threatens the existence of vampires, and soon there won't be enough humans in the world to satisfy their bloodlust. Blade (Snipes), Whistler (Kristofferson) and an armory expert named Scud (Norman Reedus) are curiously summoned by the Shadow Council. The council reluctantly admits that they are in a dire situation and they require Blade's assistance. Blade then tenuously enters into an alliance with The Bloodpack, an elite team of vampires (led by Ron Pearlman) who were trained in all modes of combat to defeat Blade. They'll use their skills instead to help wipe out the Reaper threat. Blade's team and the Bloodpack are the only line of defense which can prevent the Reaper population from wiping out the vampire and human populations."

Blade: Trinity - "In the final installment of the series, the vampires succeed in framing Blade (Snipes) for the killing of a human (who was in fact a familiar being used as bait). Blade, now in the public's eye and wanted by the FBI, has to join forces with the Nightstalkers, a human clan of vampire hunters. Blade, Hannibal King (Ryan Reynolds), and Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel) go after Danica Talos (Parker Posey), who has succeeded in locating and resurrecting Drake, also known as Dracula (Dominic Purcell), the first vampire and by far the most powerful. In order to stop him, Blade has to release a virus that will wipe out all vampires, but being a dhampir, he must face the possibility of also dying as a result."

